Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Lowers Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $23,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,159,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 41.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,007,000 after acquiring an additional 930,448 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,550,000 after acquiring an additional 889,008 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.62.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.2%

IBM opened at $277.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $257.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $301.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.69 and a 200 day moving average of $261.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

