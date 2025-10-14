Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 421.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 340.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $460.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $465.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.38.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $504.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $460.18 and its 200-day moving average is $402.21. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $271.68 and a 12-month high of $514.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.