Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 4.2% of Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $16,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,432,218,000 after buying an additional 4,975,395 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,261,000 after acquiring an additional 81,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,443,000 after acquiring an additional 682,203 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $4,613,912,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $818.60 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $937.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $743.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $765.54. The stock has a market cap of $774.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the purchase, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $948.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $925.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $948.06.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

