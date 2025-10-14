Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,957,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,541,000 after purchasing an additional 63,214 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,038,000 after purchasing an additional 65,726 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,023,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,337,000 after purchasing an additional 89,905 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 994,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,951,000 after acquiring an additional 340,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 946,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,901,000 after acquiring an additional 506,435 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $103.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.89.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

