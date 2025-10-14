iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Shares Acquired by Kiker Wealth Management LLC

Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Kiker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kiker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $838,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 149,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%
SHY stock opened at $83.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.65. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.12.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- FICO’s Big Dip Could Be the Best Buying Chance of the Year
- What does consumer price index measure?
- D-Wave: Reevaluating the Short Seller’s Case After the Downgrade
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Datavault: A Speculative AI Play, But Beware of Volatility
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.