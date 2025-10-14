iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,011,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,356,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 374,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,129,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $116.58 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.