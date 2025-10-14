Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $284,000 Stake in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 485.7% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 170,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 20,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:DHR opened at $205.36 on Tuesday. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $279.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.06.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Scotiabank raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Rothschild Redb cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

