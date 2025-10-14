Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 121 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,405,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,322,550,000 after acquiring an additional 359,822 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,911,000 after acquiring an additional 59,877 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 348.1% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,670,000 after acquiring an additional 56,819 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $755.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $718.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $645.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $771.58.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

