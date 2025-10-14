Courier Capital LLC Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.1% during the second quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,598,000 after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 46.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 114,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $148.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $203.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $177.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 108.17%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

