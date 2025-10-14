Courier Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 23,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $110.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $198.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

