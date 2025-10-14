Brokerages Set Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) PT at $85.85

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.8462.
A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price objective on Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Sysco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Sysco
Insider Transactions at Sysco
Institutional Trading of Sysco
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Sysco by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 48.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Sysco by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sysco has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.44.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Sysco Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sysco
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- FICO’s Big Dip Could Be the Best Buying Chance of the Year
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- D-Wave: Reevaluating the Short Seller’s Case After the Downgrade
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Datavault: A Speculative AI Play, But Beware of Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.