Bayforest Capital Ltd Buys New Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 541,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,888,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Accenture by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 109,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Argus set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.22.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $243.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $152.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.75. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

