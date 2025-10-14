Courier Capital LLC Has $7.98 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,197 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 75.2% during the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 233.6% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $361.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

