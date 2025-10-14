Nadler Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 361,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,300,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,924 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,844,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,201,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,880,000 after purchasing an additional 616,733 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,658,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,409,000 after purchasing an additional 368,908 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 78.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 640,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 282,489 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

