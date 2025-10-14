Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 22,320 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,320 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.1%

ENB stock opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $104.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6839 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 134.98%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

