Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 23,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,671.10. This represents a 10.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Montgomery bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,826. This trade represents a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.The business’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.04%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

