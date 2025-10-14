Hudson Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,123 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 753,720 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $45,185,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 433,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,989,943.65. This trade represents a 63.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 136,161 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $8,185,999.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 131,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,877,884.32. This trade represents a 50.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,074,824 shares of company stock worth $122,377,213. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The firm has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%.The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

