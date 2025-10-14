Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Stake Cut by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGIT stock opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $60.49.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.