Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 49,427 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Morningstar Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for 0.4% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 40,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VGIT opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $60.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.48.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

