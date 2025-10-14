Baker Boyer National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Baker Boyer National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,688,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 17.1% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $49,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolfstich Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,418.5% during the first quarter. Wolfstich Capital LLC now owns 9,505,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,036,000 after buying an additional 8,879,223 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 7,930,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,788,000 after acquiring an additional 367,993 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,838,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,365,000 after acquiring an additional 262,683 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,176,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,148,000 after purchasing an additional 431,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,987,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,481,000 after purchasing an additional 146,941 shares during the last quarter.

DFAX stock opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $31.86.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

