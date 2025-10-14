2,000 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM Purchased by Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.63. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 730.84 and a beta of 1.06. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 2,242.86%.

IRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $7,074,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $546,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,325.05. This trade represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,375 shares of company stock valued at $20,347,156 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

