Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 500 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,296 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.6% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $36,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 55.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,610 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $166,973.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 645,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,993,341.28. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,861,082.65. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,488 shares of company stock worth $14,917,151. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $102.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.76 and a 52-week high of $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

