Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Has $473,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ opened at $190.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.88 and its 200-day moving average is $163.97. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $192.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $459.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.94.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

