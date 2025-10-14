PDS Planning Inc Makes New $217,000 Investment in Nucor Corporation $NUE

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nucor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 166.2% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth $263,000. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.3% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 43,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 8.4% during the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUE stock opened at $136.82 on Tuesday. Nucor Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $170.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.44. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.75.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 84,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,183,192. This trade represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,150,050.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 82,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,857,956.14. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,309 shares of company stock worth $4,553,771. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $182.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.60.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

