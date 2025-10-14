Eastern Bank Sells 58 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Eastern Bank trimmed its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Jabil were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 110.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 35.2% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 target price on Jabil in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.43.

Jabil Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE:JBL opened at $199.83 on Tuesday. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.66 and a 1-year high of $237.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.93). Jabil had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $832,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 44,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,087,425. This trade represents a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 13,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $2,996,813.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 86,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,275,811.56. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,416 shares of company stock worth $18,367,889. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

