SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Stock Holdings Lifted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after purchasing an additional 174,156 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 244,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $104.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

