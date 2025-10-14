iShares Silver Trust $SLV Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Kentucky Trust Co grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

