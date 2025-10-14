Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Crown Castle accounts for about 1.2% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $24,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 10.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 18.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 6.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 258,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,922,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.5%

Crown Castle stock opened at $96.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $115.89.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Crown Castle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.76.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

