Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys 7,167 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.5% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 324,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $489,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the second quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 722,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,910,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 180.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 114,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 73,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,109,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,389,000 after buying an additional 102,419 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank set a $30.25 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.86. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.