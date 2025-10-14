Equitable Trust Co. Has $5.60 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.60.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE ICE opened at $158.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $189.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $506,079.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,672.19. This represents a 13.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total value of $686,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,430.69. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,956 shares of company stock valued at $43,789,542. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

