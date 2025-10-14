Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Position in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,595. This trade represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC stock opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.19. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

