Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 18,261 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 445,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $49,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 18.7%

Shares of EFG stock opened at $114.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $113.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

