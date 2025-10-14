Elefante Mark B Acquires New Shares in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Elefante Mark B acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total value of $5,306,643.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 220,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,257,564.08. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $5,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 354,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,369,740. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,743 shares of company stock worth $74,348,319 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. New Street Research set a $460.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.02.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $508.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.40, a P/E/G ratio of 116.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $451.12 and its 200-day moving average is $446.01. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $294.68 and a 1 year high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.