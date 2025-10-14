4,200 Shares in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Acquired by Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4,490.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.24 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The stock has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.94.

In related news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,956,984.90. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $497,715 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

