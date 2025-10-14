Moran Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 0.7% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $23,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total transaction of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at $199,211,839.35. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,492 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $480.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Melius upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.13.

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.8%

CAT stock opened at $505.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $236.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $444.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $511.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.Caterpillar’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

