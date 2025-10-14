Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,180,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,270 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.15% of Boston Scientific worth $234,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:BSX opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $140.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Erste Group Bank lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,328.37. The trade was a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,268. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,457 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile



Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

