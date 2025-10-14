Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Invests $112,000 in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CINF. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.25.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $157.88 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $166.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

