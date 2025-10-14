Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Has $149,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 561,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after buying an additional 86,605 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000. Concord Asset Management LLC VA purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,326,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 597,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after buying an additional 154,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.43 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.90.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

