Edmp Inc. Increases Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NetApp by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 282,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,142,000 after buying an additional 79,543 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NetApp by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its position in NetApp by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,523 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NTAP. Citigroup raised their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 target price on NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays raised their target price on NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $1,075,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 274,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,792,629.58. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $94,936.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $3,243,874. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $118.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.93. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.35). NetApp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 123.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.940 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

