Root, Inc. $ROOT Shares Acquired by Frazier Financial Advisors LLC

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) by 4,976.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Root were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Root by 66.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,699,000 after purchasing an additional 271,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Root by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Root by 5,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,266,000 after purchasing an additional 252,267 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Root during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,786,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Root during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $516,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 274,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,609,041.24. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander E. Timm sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $965,325.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 157,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,020,642.24. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Root from $120.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Root from $172.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Root currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

Root Price Performance

ROOT stock opened at $83.28 on Tuesday. Root, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.87 and a 1 year high of $181.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $382.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.36 million. Root had a return on equity of 38.24% and a net margin of 6.02%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

