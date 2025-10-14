Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th.
Source Capital Stock Up 0.7%
NYSE SOR opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $47.00.
About Source Capital
