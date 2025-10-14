Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th.

Source Capital Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE SOR opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

