Edmp Inc. Has $4.30 Million Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Edmp Inc. trimmed its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors accounts for 3.7% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 562.3% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,581.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OHI has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.64. This trade represents a 11.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.83. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.43%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

