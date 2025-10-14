506 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT Purchased by Frazier Financial Advisors LLC

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FRT. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 564,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,594,000 after purchasing an additional 54,649 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 447.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $96.99 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.18 and a 200 day moving average of $95.65.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 28.01%.The business had revenue of $302.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 114.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

