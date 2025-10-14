Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.07.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

