The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Position Cut by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,657 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 124,744 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 48,454 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 19.2% during the second quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 14,567 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa America raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.63.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $141.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.40. The firm has a market cap of $157.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.73 and a 52-week high of $145.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.