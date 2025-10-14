Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 593 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,230,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,962,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,383 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 19,907,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,268,000 after purchasing an additional 422,050 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 14,889,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,614,000 after purchasing an additional 513,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,679,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,312,000 after purchasing an additional 104,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,012,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

