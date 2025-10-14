Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.43 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,093,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,433,000 after acquiring an additional 194,941 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,613,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,925,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,215,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,204,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,165,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.9%

DVY opened at $139.47 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $144.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.27 and a 200-day moving average of $134.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $1.2465 dividend. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.