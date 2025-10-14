Flex Ltd. $FLEX Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,436 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Flex by 7,157.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 68,065 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Flex by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. KGI Securities downgraded Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

Flex Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $60.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 3.42%.The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $514,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,607.64. This represents a 37.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 111,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,767,075.45. This trade represents a 8.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,020 shares of company stock worth $4,923,667 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

