NorthRock Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,878 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC's holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $2,653,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 105.8% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 16,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 40.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 85.8% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,265,548.80. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Fortinet from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.03.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $84.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.43. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

