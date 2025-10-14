NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 6,493 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,070 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 883,677 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,608,000 after purchasing an additional 143,593 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 51,932 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 22,135 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 66.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 31.2% in the first quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Arete Research raised shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.94.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

